Fascinating book celebrates seaside town’s rich heritage

A fascinating book celebrating Amble’s rich heritage has been published, to complement the town’s history trails.

Reflections, priced £2, has been compiled and written by Amble Town councillor Helen Lewis.

Amble's History Trails by Helen A Lewis

It gives an interesting insight into the town’s past and can be used in conjunction with the town’s history trails, which comprise a red and a green route.

The red route takes in areas such as Queen Street, the marina and the Braid, while the green route incorporates the dock area, Little Shore, Paddlers Park and Town Square.

The book features a collection of old photographs, including one from the Dilston Terrace flood in 1900, as well as the town’s former cinema, which closed in 1960 and was later demolished, and the quarry, which is now home to the recently-transformed Paddlers Park play area.

There are also some fascinating facts and stories about life in the town, such as Amble’s railway heritage and the sinking of the Coquet Mouth just outside the harbour entrance in 1940, with the loss of three lives.

Contributions for the book were made by Amble Social History Group, Amble Photography Group, members of the community and HMP Northumberland.

The book is available from the town-council office at Fourways 2, Spurreli, The Fat Mermaid and Amble Post Office.