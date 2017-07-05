Farming society receives royal recognition

Volunteers with the Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) have received a much-prized accolade for their invaluable work.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest accolade given to volunteer groups across the UK.

With the help of more than 360 volunteers, the society annually hosts two major events; the Glendale Show and Children’s Countryside Day (CCD).

In 2016, an impressive total of 5,669 hours was packed in by volunteers, come rain or shine, helping to organise and run them. Both of these days create a huge sense of camaraderie in the community.

In honour of the achievement, the society was recently presented with a domed glass crystal, as well as a certificate signed by The Queen, by the Duchess of Northumberland.

Ronald Barber, chairman of GAS, who, alongside CCD chairman, James Dixon, received the award, said: “This is a wonderful achievement and one all of our volunteers and members should be proud of.

“Without their hard work and dedication, the society would not be able to service the Glendale community, as well as schools across Northumberland, the way they do today.”

GAS secretary, Rachael Tait, added: “It is a huge honour to have been awarded The Queen’s Award. It is fantastic for our volunteers, who give their time so freely to help, being recognised for the incredible work they do.”

The Glendale Show began as a local livestock show, but has grown and expanded to become the largest country show in north Northumberland. Preparations are under way for this year’s show on Monday, August 28.