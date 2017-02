Author and artist Niel Bushnell, from Hartlepool, delighted pupils at Seahouses Middle School when he paid them a recent visit.

He talked about his work, which includes the children’s fantasy novels Sorrowline and Timesmith, the first two books in The Timesmith Chronicles series, published in the UK by Andersen Press.

