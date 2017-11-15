'Fantastic first day' of firearms surrender in North East

Northumbria Police hailed a 'fantastic first day' of the firearms surrender on Monday as the force received 19 firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

Chief Inspector Dave Gould said: "I am really encouraged by the response from the public who have taken this opportunity where they can safely and anonymously hand in firearms and ammunition.

"This surrender runs until November 26 and I urge persons who possess weapons they wish to dispose of to do the right thing and surrender during this period. Those handing over firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession at the point of surrender and do not have to give their name or address.

"The more firearms and ammunition we remove from communities the more it reduces the risk of them getting into the wrong hands and the possibility of them being used in crime."