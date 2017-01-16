Fancy joining sewing group?

A sewing group in north Northumberland is happy to welcome new members – do you fancy making yourself a new wardrobe for 2017?

Belford Sewing Bee was set up by three women who wanted to learn more about sewing and share their skills and knowledge. And there’s a chance for you to join them and fill your own wardrobe with new clothes ready for the year ahead.

The group meets at Bell View Resource Centre, in Belford, each Friday morning and, armed with patterns and scissors, is ready to tackle any item of clothing – or even soft furnishings.

It costs £2.50 per week and anyone interested can drop in from 10am to noon any Friday. Alternatively, contact louciamastihi@hot mail.com or FEOCTON@btinternet.com