Family fun day to mark four years of company

A family-run company based in Northumberland is to host a family fun day next weekend to celebrate four years in business.

Jump & Bounce Northumberland, a one-stop party shop based in Ashington, opened for business on October 1, 2013.

It delivers bouncy castles, kids’ discos, and other children’s entertainment services throughout the area as far north as Rothbury and as far south as North Tyneside.

Jump & Bounce Northumberland is owned by Neil and Sarah Moir, and other members of the family are also part of the team.

The family is celebrating four years in business with the special event at Ashington Leisure Centre, on Saturday, November 11, from 1pm to 4pm.

The fun day is a celebration to thank all of the company’s customers and also to promote the business to potential customers who aren’t yet aware of Jump & Bounce.

Entry to the event is £1.50 per child or £4 for a family ticket for three children, which gives unlimited use of the four bouncy castles.

For more information about the business or the fun day, visit www.facebook.com/jumpand bounce2013