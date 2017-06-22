Family come together in memory of Ryan

A dozen family members of Ryan Fordy, who died from meningococcal septicaemia aged two, are marking the 20th anniversary of his death with a fund-raising effort.

To raise funds for Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF), 12 members of the Seahouses family will take part in the Great North Run, which is just over 20km – one km for each year since Ryan died.

Ryan Fordy

Plus, thanks to Ryan’s Pop, Michael Hindmarsh, being catering manager at Alnwick Castle Golf Club, a charity golf day will take place on Saturday, July 15, to help them reach their fund-raising target of £4,000.

The golf day is set to be a family fun day with golf competitions for any level of experience. Prizes will be awarded to the top four players on the day. Tickets are £10 per person playing in teams of four and places can be booked at http://tinyurl.com/y8jfoaor

Kate Collins said: “Twenty years ago this year, I lost my nephew Ryan to meningitis.

“As a family, there is not a day that goes by that we don’t remember his gorgeous little face and cheeky smile.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and we all want to remember him at the golf day in July and with every step we take at the Great North Run.

“With my parents doing the run at the age of 70, this really is a whole family effort.”

Jackie Fordy, John Fordy, Natalie Fordy, Josh Hall, Sharon Hinson, Margie Hindmarsh, Michael Hindmarsh, Laura Hindmarsh, Kate Collins, Stuart Collins, Sarah Filer and Guy Filer, will all run together to raise funds for MRF.

Donations can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kate-Collins8

Rob Dawson, head of support at MRF said, “We’re very grateful to the whole family for raising funds in memory of Ryan. This will help support MRF’s lifesaving research into the prevention, detection and early treatment of meningitis. It will also allow us to continue supporting families affected by this devastating disease.”

Kate added: “We understand how critical all money raised is for this important cause. When we lost Ryan, the knowledge, understanding and resources weren’t as readily available as they are today.

“This is a charity close to our hearts and we hope the money we raise will help put an end to this terrible disease so that in the future no other family has to go through what we have.”