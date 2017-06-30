Family begin epic sea adventure

A family have set sail on an epic sea adventure in aid of a little girl with a rare illness.

In April, we reported how Sacha Beere and Lotty Thompson, from Alnwick, have set themselves the goal of sailing from Plymouth to Assos, in Greece, in their yacht. The couple are joined by their two young children, Hector, and Phoebe-Plum, and Sacha’s teenage sons, Sam and Jack.

The nautical challenge is in aid of brave youngster Evie Campbell, from Shilbottle, who has a rare blood condition in which her bone marrow fails to produce red blood cells.

During their time on the water, the family also plan to sail the Atlantic to the Caribbean islands and America, with the aim of possibly returning to Northumberland in September 2018.

The family has spent the last two months in Plymouth aboard their yacht, Yves Christian, but finally set sail to the Mediterranean on Tuesday. Follow the adventure and donate to the cause at sailingyves.com