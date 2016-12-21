Fair way to welcome Christmas with our Jam Jar Army chums

News from Abbeyfield House, Alnwick, one of this year’s Gazette Jam Jar Army recipients.

Abbeyfield House started its Christmas celebrations with a fair held at the house.

Members of the Rotary Club of Alnwick at the Christmas Market.

We had a craft stall, with items made by the residents and the staff, a raffle and a tombola, which raised funds for the Friends of Abbeyfield, who support the house throughout the year.

Our Christmas events continued with a raffle at the Alnwick Christmas Market, which was also supported by the Rotary Club of Alnwick, whose president Dave Campbell has chosen Abbeyfield House as his supported charity for his year in post.

The money raised by the Friends of Abbeyfield, the regular staff events, the Rotary Club and of course, the Jam Jar Army, all goes to providing our residents with a warm, comfortable, active, friendly place to live.

We have regular outings between March and November, including a trip to Howick Gardens and Arboretum to watch a dance performance and visits out to Duridge Bay and Bamburgh. Our activities coordinator, Freda Snaith encourages all residents to get involved in the weekly activities.

The Christmas cake at Abbeyfield House, Alnwick.

We have new faces within the staff with general manager, Heather Dixon joining the house in September and Suzanne Robba returning to Abbeyfield as deputy manager in November. If you or anyone you know is interested in having a look around the home, please get in touch with either Heather or Suzanne.