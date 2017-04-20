FACILITIES: No thought for our activities

With reference to the demolition of the Lindisfarne School site, it seems that, once again, decisions have been made with no thought of the effects on local people and their needs.

For the past 17 years, the Adult Learning annexe has provided Alnwick U3A with facilities at reasonable cost, which have enabled us to offer a wide range of educational and social activities to more than 200 retired people in Alnwick and the surrounding district.

Where else are we going to find premises with daytime access to rooms that can accommodate our smaller groups, a hall that can hold over 100 people for general meetings, access to computers, storage facilities and helpful staff on hand?

Articles in the Gazette refer to ‘spokespeople’ saying that present users of the premises will be consulted and helped to find alternative accommodation.

As one of the main community groups using the annexe, we have been neither consulted nor helped.

Maureen Stephenson,

Ashfield Lodge,

Shilbottle