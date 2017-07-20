Eyes to the skies for RAF aircraft passing through

Plane-spotters should keep their eyes peeled on Saturday as there is likely to be some aircraft activity in north Northumberland as they move between two airshows.

Royal Air Force aircraft consisting of the Red Arrows, a Typhoon, a Chinook and planes from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will be passing through the area as they move between Scotland’s National Airshow at East Fortune Airfield and the Sunderland International Airshow.

They will fly from the north-west, over Longhoughton and RAF Boulmer then to the south of the county.

The approximate timings are 1.25pm for the Red Arrows, 4.10pm for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which features Spitfires, Hurricanes and Lancasters, 4.35pm for the Typhoon and 6pm for the chinook.

Timings are of course subject to weather and other variables on the day so follow the RAF Boulmer Facebook page – www.facebook.com/royal airforceboulmer – for further updates.

RAF Aerobatic team the Red Arrows are making a high-octane return to Scotland’s National Airshow, on Saturday, topping the bill on the event’s 20th anniversary line-up.

Meanwhile, Sunderland International Airshow, the biggest free annual airshow in Europe, held at the Roker and Seaburn seafronts, starts tomorrow night, which ends with a fireworks display, and runs until Sunday.