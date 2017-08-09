Eye-catching scarecrows invade village

Have your say

Spider-Man and American President Donald Trump were spotted in Acklington on Saturday, as the village held its annual scarecrow trail.

The popular event featured a host of eye-catching creations and highly-creative scenes, including a display demonstrating against the potential closure of Acklington C of E First School.

Trumps Tweets by Bob and June Smailes took the third place price at the Acklington Scarecrow Trail Picture by Jane Coltman

The afternoon was plagued by wet weather, but despite the rain, the showcase still managed to raise £729.70 for the parish Cchurch of St John the Divine.

Visitors were able to vote for their favourite three displays and the winning creation, as chosen by the public, was Christina Wingfield, with Giant Bee Sting.

John Davison’s Folkie Farmer came second, while Trump’s Tweets, by Bob and June Smailes, was third.

The most popular child’s entry was Spider-Man, created by Vera Taylor’s great grandchildren and supported by family members.

Other creations along the trail included a pirate, a camping scene and a display to promote a forthcoming spoof James Bond murder mystery evening, which is taking place on Saturday, September 30, in Acklington Village Hall.

As well as the scarecrows, there were various stalls and refreshments in the village hall.

Sienna Whitecroft made herself a new friend called Rosie at the Acklington Scarecrow Trail. Picture by Jane Coltman

Acklington Scarecrow Trail - We Love Acklington was an entry in St Omer Road. Picture by Jane Coltman

Ahoy there Mateys! - Pirate capers at the Acklington Scarecrow Trail Picture by Jane Coltman

Some Happy Campers at Acklington Scarecrow Trail Picture by Jane Coltman

Peppa Pig was joining in the Save Acklington School campaign at Acklington Scarecrow Trail. Picture by Jane Coltman

Shaken not stirred - Brian and Chris Sayers were promoting the forthcoming spoof Bond murder mystery evening with this entry on the Acklington Scarecrow Trail. Picture by Jane Coltman