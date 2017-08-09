Eye-catching scarecrows invade village

Spider-Man and American President Donald Trump were spotted in Acklington on Saturday, as the village held its annual scarecrow trail.
The popular event featured a host of eye-catching creations and highly-creative scenes, including a display demonstrating against the potential closure of Acklington C of E First School.
The afternoon was plagued by wet weather, but despite the rain, the showcase still managed to raise £729.70 for the parish Cchurch of St John the Divine.
Visitors were able to vote for their favourite three displays and the winning creation, as chosen by the public, was Christina Wingfield, with Giant Bee Sting.
John Davison’s Folkie Farmer came second, while Trump’s Tweets, by Bob and June Smailes, was third.
The most popular child’s entry was Spider-Man, created by Vera Taylor’s great grandchildren and supported by family members.
Other creations along the trail included a pirate, a camping scene and a display to promote a forthcoming spoof James Bond murder mystery evening, which is taking place on Saturday, September 30, in Acklington Village Hall.
As well as the scarecrows, there were various stalls and refreshments in the village hall.
