Expansion of Amble chippy backed by £60k grant

A family-run fish and chip restaurant in Amble has recently received a major funding boost to support the development of the business.

The Quayside Chippy has been awarded £59,400 of funding by the North East Rural Growth Network, which approved the investment from the Rural Business Growth Fund.

The chip shop, located on Amble’s waterfront, is a well-established business serving locally-sourced fish and chips to residents and tourists.

The project is to develop a connected derelict building that is currently unused and which adjoins the existing premises, creating capacity for an additional 30 seats as well as an outdoor terrace.

The extension will have direct views over the quayside and Warkworth Castle.

The project, which is due to be completed by the end of 2017, will provide at least five new jobs over the course of the year.

The business’s director, Ian Riches, said: “The support of the grant funding from the North East Rural Growth Network and the delivery team from Arch has been invaluable for the continued growth of our business.

“This investment will create further local employment by allowing us to accommodate a larger number of customers.

“The expansion of our business will benefit our local community and strengthen Amble’s status as a tourist destination.”

The North East Rural Growth Network is designed to support small rural businesses with capital investment projects.

In 2015, it secured £6million capital investment from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership, which will support businesses in the rural areas of Durham, Gateshead and Northumberland until 2020.

North East LEP business growth director, Colin Bell, said: “The North East Rural Growth Network funds are designed to offer support in exactly this type of situation, allowing a company to grow and create more jobs.

“The rural and tourism economies are strategically important for the North East LEP area and will play an important role in helping to deliver the objectives in the strategic economic plan which aims to create 100,000 more and better jobs by 2014. We’re looking forward to seeing the Quayside Chippy flourish in its newly-extended premises.”

You can find out more about the North East Rural Growth Network grant schemes and how to apply by contacting the delivery team based at Arch. Call Katy McIntosh on 01670 528489 or email katy.mcintosh@arch-group.co.uk

For more information, visit http://www.archnorthumberland.co.uk/arch-business/rural-growth-network-2-1