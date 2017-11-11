EXHIBITION: Display is of great interest

I had the real privilege of attending the preview evening of the new exhibition Alnwick Then and Now at the Bailiffgate Museum last Friday.

It is incredibly well put together, unlocking the secrets of the town’s important buildings and landmarks with old and new images on show.

The evening also celebrated the launch of Alnwick Civic Society’s new publication Some Alnwick Heritage Heroes, which is a fantastic read, carefully pulled together by residents of Alnwick.

The book celebrates the town’s architectural heritage assets and some of the key individuals associated with them.

I would highly recommend all to visit the new exhibition and I just wanted to congratulate all those involved in such a brilliant publication.

Robbie Moore,

County councillor for Alnwick, Alnmouth and Lesbury, Northumberland County Council