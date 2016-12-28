‘Exciting times are ahead’ with 2017 Sill launch

‘There are exciting times ahead and we want to take you all with us.’

That is the message from Northumberland National Park Authority chairman Glen Sanderson as he looks towards next year’s opening of The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre.

At last week’s Wooler Parish Council meeting, Mr Sanderson and the authority’s chief executive Tony Gates spoke about the major £14million project. They said that while it will be built at the Once Brewed site, adjacent to Hadrian’s Wall, the aim is for the development to have a positive knock-on effect for the whole Park and further afield.

It is due to open in June and is set to attract more than 100,000 visitors each year.

Mr Gates said: “We have built it here because we have an annual footfall of around one-and-a-half-million people, but this is about the whole of the National Park and we want to work and develop links right across it.”

As part of this, an activities programme has been launched to increase people’s understanding and enjoyment of the landscape, using the natural and cultural landscapes and heritage of Northumberland National Park as a starting point. Activities will be based at The Sill and at sites across and beyond the Park.

The Sill is the country’s first national landscape discovery centre and will open up the landscapes of Northumberland National Park and surrounding Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty to more people.

The Sill will provide an all-weather and year-round facility that provides hostel accommodation, retail facilities and a café