Ex-Marine bids to row the Atlantic

A Cramlington man, who will row solo across the Atlantic for two charities which hit close to home, has unveiled his state-of-the-art boat.

Setting off in January 2018, Stu Morton hopes to break the current world record by 33 days, completing the challenge in just 63 days, as he rows the 3,800 miles from Portugal to Venezuela.

The gruelling sea quest is all in support of the Jonny Wilkinson Foundation and Rock 2 Recovery, which deals with PTSD for those who served in the armed forces.

To aid his mission, the 35-year-old’s boat has been specially modified by industry leaders Rannoch Adventure and is moored at Royal Quays, in North Shields, as Stu combines training on the water with up to five hours in the gym every day.

The boat, which was funded by Newcastle-based flight delay compensation specialists airFair, is 24ft long and 6ft wide, and has been fitted with several safety devices.

Other features include a cabin for sleeping, cooking area, GPS, AIS to identify it to passing ships and a water filter system that will convert seawater into drinkable water.

The charity row is set to cost Stu, who works at Reebok Crossfit Tyneside, in the region of £65,000, which he is personally funding in the hopes of raising as much money as possible for the two charities.

To donate or for more information, visit www.endur anceaddicts.com