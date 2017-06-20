Event in Alnwick for Learning Disability Week

The Pottergate Centre will be hosting an information day in the Northumberland Hall in Alnwick tomorrow for Learning Disability Week.

There will be a number of stalls for people to browse and gain insight into the work carried out by Northumberland County Council and people with learning disabilities in the county.

Entertainment will be provided by Rhythm Stix, with a chance for visitors to join in a sing-along and enjoy refreshments from the Pottergate Pantry pop-up café, which will be staffed by people from the centre.

The Royal Border Bridge at Berwick is also turning blue to mark the week.

The tribute has been organised by The Northstar Centre and Border Links in Berwick and The Pottergate Centre. The week-long transformation started yesterday and runs until Sunday. It is hoped that the change will make people more aware of those people who have a learning disability and the effect that it has on families.

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for adult care and public health at Northumberland County Council, said: “We are delighted to support Learning Disability Week. People with learning disabilities have the same hopes and dreams as everyone else. There is a need to support people with a learning disability to make whatever contribution they wish.”