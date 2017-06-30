Event draws in the crowds

The second Peregrini Heritage Festival on Holy Island earlier this month was bathed in sunshine and shone the spotlight on a number of Peregrini activities.

Around 3,000 people visited over the course of the weekend and got to try their hand at a range of heritage skills, including candle making, wool spinning, pot making, willow weaving and using a traditional pole lathe, as pictured above, as members of the public are instructed by bodger Simon Rippon. The Immersive Northumbrian Landscapes art exhibition, the result of a number of creative workshops, was a huge draw with the volunteer-led art project bringing in more than 400 people.

Brenda Stanton, chairman of the Peregrini Lindisfarne Partnership, said: “Community participation is at the heart of the Peregrini project and the heritage festival has provided the opportunity for people to learn more about their natural and cultural heritage.”

There are still plenty of opportunities to get involved during the final six months of project delivery. Visit www.peregrinilindisfarne.org.uk for more details or contact David Suggett on 07824 605465.