European performance in Alnwick

A multilingual, musical performance took place at Alnwick Playhouse.

Pupils from the Duchess’s Community High School, formerly from Lindisfarne Middle before its closure, are one of five groups taking part in The European Music Show, a two-year intercultural arts project, backed by the EU’s ERASMUS+ programme.

It will culminate in the production of a musical film created by the students themselves with songs in different languages.

The teams – the others being from Palermo, Sicily; Paris, France; Algarrobo, Spain; and Böblingen, Germany – all spend time in each other’s countries and last week was Alnwick’s turn to play host.

While they were here, as well as carrying out more filming for the project and the foreign guests learning more about Northumberland, a special concert to raise funds for the project took place at Alnwick Playhouse, last Tuesday.