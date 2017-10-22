European performance by youngsters in Alnwick

European visitors will be joining their Northumbrian friends in Alnwick this week.

Pupils at the high school are one of five groups taking part in The European Music Show, a two-year project to produce a musical film created by the students themselves with songs in different languages.

The partners, from Sicily, France, Spain and Germany, are coming to Alnwick next week and a special concert is taking place at the Playhouse on Tuesday (£5 per ticket, proceeds to the project).