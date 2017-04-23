Estate agent top of the pile in Which? survey

An Alnwick estate agent is celebrating after receiving a top rating from a respected consumer watchdog.

Coast and Castle, in Bondgate Within, has been named the best estate agent in the North East in a recent Which? survey on over-valuation of property.

The independent group’s study found that over-valuation by estate agents, often deliberate and done to secure a sale, delayed purchases a further 64 days on average.

It concluded that over-pricing of property collectively resulted in £4.3billion in future price reductions.

Which? then produced regional tables ranking estate agents on the percentage of properties reduced from original asking price by five per cent or more, the percentage of properties sold at asking price and the percentage of properties sold at above asking price.

The survey only applied to agents selling more than 100 properties in a year.

Colin and Karen Parker were delighted to hear that their business had come top of the pile in the region.

“We are obviously very proud that our sales performance has been reported on independently by such a trusted source as Which?” Colin said.

“Our ability to achieve such a strong asking price performance has obvious benefits for sellers.”

Colin explained why Coast and Castle is so successful in achieving the asking price.

“With 95 per cent of home buyers searching online, the days when an estate agent could advertise properties simply with a photograph in their high street window and a photocopied brochure are long gone. Now, buyers are using computers, tablets and iphones to visit sites which offer a far more sophisticated level of digital advertising. Modern internet savvy estate agents like Coast and Castle have overtaken traditional high street agents by embracing this new technology.”