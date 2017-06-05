Equipment stolen from junior football club

Thieves who stole from a grassroots football club have been branded low-lifes.

The success of Alnwick Town Juniors' summer football festival at the weekend was overshadowed by the news that the club's John Deere ride-on mower and silver trailer had been stolen yesterday. It is suspected that the equipment was taken during the event.

A statement on Alnwick Town Juniors' Facebook page says: 'Our volunteers work hard and put enormous effort into raising funds to keep Greensfield (in Alnwick) and the whole junior set-up running smoothly.

'We don't take kindly to that hard work being undone by low-lifes. Please, if anyone has seen a green John Deere ride-on mower upon a silver trailer, or is offered similar for sale, get in touch with ourselves or Northumbria Police.

'Thefts like this are heartbreaking for everyone who puts their time and effort into junior sports clubs. We urge others to be vigilant with regard to their own equipment.'

Following the theft, the club has received reports of a silver vehicle with two people being spotted in the Greensfield and Shilbottle areas with a cutter and trailer matching the description of the stolen items.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 738 040617.