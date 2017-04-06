Environmental issues halt golf extension for now

Councillors are minded to approve an extension at Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club, once some outstanding issues have been resolved.

The bid, to turn a field into a practice area, was recommended for refusal at the council’s strategic planning committee, as insufficient ecological information had been provided, but members voted to support it if the concerns from Natural England and the council’s ecologist are satisfied.

Owner Peter Gilbert said that he didn’t think there would be any issue as he has been managing the golf course, with the National Trust, for 30 years and that the required surveys and assessments were submitted.

Coun Richard Dodd said: “This area is teeming with wildlife, but I don’t think changing that field from sheep to golf balls is going to make too much difference.”