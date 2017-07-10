Gold award for green park in Northumberland

Northumbrian Water’s Landal Kielder Waterside has been awarded the David Bellamy Conservation Gold Award for the 14th year running.

Supported by the British Holiday and Home Parks Association, it is presented to businesses that are committed to environmental excellence and parks are judged on four main factors – wildlife management, reducing use of energy, water and other resources, recycling and supporting local communities.

Heidi Mottram, Northumbrian Water’s CEO, said: “Landal Kielder Waterside has won the David Bellamy Gold Award for conservation every year since 2004 and this is an incredible feat of which we are very proud.”

The award was presented on behalf of Professor Bellamy by his son Rufus.

He said: “Kielder is a very special place that is one of the jewels of Northumberland and is, without doubt, one of my, and my father’s, favourite places to visit.

“Both the forest and Kielder Water itself are beautifully peaceful and full of wonderful wildlife and I’m delighted to be able to say that the team at Kielder Waterside work incredibly hard to conserve this.

“The site is managed in as environmentally sensitive a way as possible and every opportunity is taken to help guests get a sight of the many beautiful species that make Kielder their home. It’s a true haven for wildlife and for that I say thank you.”

This year, Landal Kielder Waterside was particularly commended for its commitment to nurturing and improving the biodiversity of the site.

The park has focused on hedgerow planting this year and has added an additional 100 metres of hedgerow on site; bringing the Kielder Waterside hedgerow total to just under 590 metres. The hedgerows are managed for wildlife, being cut every other year and/or being layered rather than cut.

Kielder Waterside have also planted an additional 600 native trees around the site which, once mature, will provide local wildlife such as the endangered red squirrel a source of food before the winter months arrive.