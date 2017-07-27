England top Euro 2017 group with third victory

Alnwick's Lucy Bronze was an unused substitute as England beat Portugal 2-1 to top their Euro 2017 group.

The Manchester City defender was left out of the starting line-up as coach Mark Sampson made 10 changes against the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

It wasn't all smooth sailing though, as after Toni Duggan opened the scoring for the Lionesses, they were pegged back by an equaliser from Trinidade Coruche Mendes.

But Nikita Parris put England back in front shortly after the break and having made it three wins from three, the in-form side can now look ahead to a quarter-final against France.

Les Bleues were among the pre-tournament favourites, along with Germany, but have not been at their best so far, only managing one win and two draws.

The pair meet on Sunday night for a spot in the last four and the clash will be live on Channel 4 (kick-off 7.45pm).