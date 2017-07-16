Engineering expert shares knowledge during webinar

A north Northumberland woman contributed to International Women in Engineering Day (IWED), by sharing her expertise during a special webinar.

Local chartered civil engineer Kate Cairns, from Newton by the Sea, is council member and Fellow for the Institution of Civil Engineers.

As part of last month’s IWED, she joined a panel of other leading female engineers for a live online broadcast to showcase their inspiring careers, take questions from the audience and debate why only eight per cent of girls go into engineering.

Kate said: “Delegates have contacted me to say how inspired they were, which is really rewarding and encouraging.

“We need to show girls, and indeed all young people, the diversity and excitement of the profession; there is a place in engineering for everyone.”

The event can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=UT4RwLtbZnA

Kate also attended a Northern Power Woman event in Manchester. In 2016, she won a Person with a Purpose award for her work in changing the construction industry safety culture in relation to off-site HGV operations.

The event also included the launch of pilot research which revealed that northern female leaders identify their ‘northerness’ as being a factor in their success.