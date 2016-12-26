Engineering awards now open in the North East

Businesses from across the North East have been invited to showcase their work in the annual Institution of Civil Engineers’ (ICE) Robert Stephenson Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence in civil-engineering projects, which are designed or constructed in the region, and are open to those which have been completed in the past two years.

The winners will be announced at the Institution of Civil Engineers’ North East Annual Dinner at the Newcastle Marriott Hotel in April 2017.

The awards are divided into three categories – projects with a total cost in excess of £4million compete for the large award, those between £500,000 and £4million can apply for the medium award and those costing £500,000 or less are eligible for the small award.

In 2016, the large award went to the Crag End Landslip Stabilisation in Rothbury.

