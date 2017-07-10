Encouraging entries for a new TV show with Robson Green

Northumbrian Tourism is encouraging people to put themselves forward for a new TV show.

Robson Green’s Coastal Lives will follow on from his very successful Tales From The Coast programme, and the new series will be incorporating a property element.

Production company Shiver is on the look-out for any new or ongoing coastal projects, which might be of interest, as well as families and retired couples who are moving to the coast to start a new life.

One of the categories is current renovation/building projects which are on the coast; from modern to period, large scale to smaller projects. The producers would want Robson to visit, meet the owners, possibly stay the night (this could even be in a tent/caravan) and get involved.

The second category is stunning/interesting/unusual coastal homes which are inhabited. No building work should be taking place, just home owners who are passionate about their coastal property and life.

Email info@northumber landtourism.co.uk with your idea and whether you would like this forwarding onto the production company.