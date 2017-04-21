Emotional tribute to father-of-three killed on the A1

An emotional tribute will be paid tomorrow to a car fanatic who was killed on the A1 in Northumberland, after his vehicle collided with a van travelling in the wrong direction.

Thirty-year-old Barry Carmon, affectionately known as Baz, from Belford, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident at Newton on the Moor on the evening of Saturday, April 8.

Northumbria Police believe that a Ford Transit van was travelling south on the northbound carriageway and the Subaru Impreza, driven by Baz, was travelling north on the northbound carriageway when the head-on crash occurred. The van’s two occupants were injured.

Baz’s death has shocked and devastated all those who knew and loved him and heartwarming messages of condolence have poured in on social media for the doting and loving father of three young children, who have been described as his pride and joy.

One of Baz’s biggest passions was cars, particularly Subarus, and tomorrow evening a fitting tribute will be paid to him. One of his friends, Aaron Watson, 16, from Hipsburn, has organised a car meet and cruise, starting at 7pm.

The convoy will gather at Berwick Ramparts – where Baz used to hold meets – and then head south on the A1. The meet is open to all vehicles, but only Subarus will be allowed to take part in the next stage – turning off at Belford to rev engines as they pass The Salmon pub, where Baz used to drink.

The cruise, with all participating vehicles, will then make its way to Seahouses car park for a balloon release, before heading to Alnwick.

During the tribute, money will be collected in aid of Baz’s family: Dad Willie, 59; mum Carol, 52; and younger brother Stephen, 28.

Aaron said: “Baz was a such a lively character. He was always the person to make everyone smile and make sure everyone was invited or involved in everything.

“He loved the car scene and spent most of his time on his Subaru or attending meets in it.

“He took me to meets and he was more like a brother to me.

“In return I’m organising the biggest meet I can to give Baz a fitting send-off, to show his friends and family not only my appreciation towards him, but everyone else’s too.”

Aaron told the Gazette that he is expecting a good turnout, with people coming from Northumberland, other parts of England, and Scotland.

Aside from cars, Baz loved online computer gaming. He was part of the United Kingdom Elite Gentleman’s Gaming Club, which would build games and share them online.

He also adored his one-year-old Labrador Sky and had recently taken up clay-pigeon shooting.

Among the tributes left online, friends and loved ones describe Baz as a great lad, who was always out for a laugh, loved to have fun and had a heart of gold.