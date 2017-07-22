Emergency crews investigate report of vessel in trouble near Bamburgh

Coastguard and lifeboat teams were called into action yesterday after receiving a report of a possible vessel in difficulty off the Northumberland coast.

At 1.42pm yesterday (Friday), rescue teams from Seahouses and Howick Coastguards, were paged to a possible vessel in difficulties near Stag Rock, at Bamburgh.

Seahouses All-Weather Lifeboat was also launched to investigate.

On arrival, the lifeboat crew discovered it was an advertising balloon that had come down into the sea. It was recovered and the Coastguard teams were stood down.

Although the call turned out not to be a vessel in distress, debris that could have posed a hazard to marine traffic and marine wildlife was safely recovered from the sea.

A Coastguard spokesman said: "Remember, in an emergency on the coast, or if you think someone may be in trouble and needs help, always call the Coastguard on 999."