Emergency crews called out for two incidents, minutes apart

In the space of six minutes, lifeboat crews and Coastguard teams were twice called into action on Friday afternoon.

At 3.28pm, UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat, to help the ambulance service with an injured man on Bamburgh beach, with a suspected broken ankle.

One option would be to remove the casualty by sea to a better location to transfer him to an ambulance. Coastguard rescue officers from Seahouses and Holy Island teams also were travelling to the scene by road.

The lifeboat was launched and took a plastic basket stretcher and entonox (pain relief) to the casualty’s location.

Meanwhile, UK Coastguard received a further emergency call at 3.34pm, reporting a missing swimmer at Embleton Bay.

The Seahouses All Weather Lifeboat was requested to launch immediately, in addition to the inshore lifeboat from Craster. Local Coastguard teams from Seahouses and Howick were also tasked.

Shortly after launching, the swimmer was located safe and well. Craster Inshore Lifeboat attended and checked the casualty to ensure he did not require any further medical assistance.

The Seahouses lifeboat, which was still en route to the scene, was cancelled and redeployed itself to the Bamburgh incident, to back up the inshore lifeboat.

On reaching the area, the Coastguard teams had the situation well in hand and were carrying the casualty across the beach and over the dunes to an awaiting ambulance. Both lifeboats were then stood down.