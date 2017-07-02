Emaciated dog is a ‘disturbing case and will be a challenge’

In the first of our new, weekly series dedicated to Alnwick-based dog-rescue charity SHAK, we meet the latest stricken animal to arrive at the sanctuary.

Emaciated, overgrown claws and showing severe signs of fear aggression – a little Staffordshire bull terrier has been taken in by SHAK.

The poorly pooch arrived last week after being found abandoned in a field in rural Northumberland.

And the charity’s founder Stephen Wylie is shocked by what he saw. He said: “This little dog is in an absolutely shocking condition. He is emaciated and showing severe signs of fear aggression.

“He had a metal chain tied around his neck and a collar that somehow caught behind his front leg, meaning it’s almost like a holster.

“This really is a disturbing case and one that is going to be a real big challenge.

“If you know anything about whose this dog is or where he came from, contact the county council’s animal welfare team.”

Sadly, cases like this are a regular occurrence for the guardian angels at SHAK.

But thanks to the dedicated and caring volunteer team, many dogs are brought back from the brink and go on to live happy lives.

Take Axel for example. Towards the end of last year, the German shepherd arrived at SHAK in a terrible state; severely underweight and requiring a muzzle. Just last week, Axel was pictured mussel-free, looking healthy and giving Stephen a huge lick!

Visit www.shak.org.uk