ELECTION: Privileged to have served

It was a huge privilege to represent the Bamburgh ward as councillor for the last four years, and some of the time it was even enjoyable.

I’d like to thank everyone who supported and helped me over that time.

I’d also like to wish good luck to Guy, my successor, and to the new Conservative administration at County Hall.

The previous administration did some things it can be proud of, but left the council too indebted and operating in way that was too controlling and centralised.

I hope we will now all benefit from a localised approach.

John Woodman,

Seahouses