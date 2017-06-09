ELECTION 2017: Results from the Wansbeck constituency

Labour's election coordinator Ian Lavery has held onto his Wansbeck seat with a landslide victory, earning 24,338 votes.

The former president of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) secured a 57 per cent share of the vote, compared to 19,267 (50 per cent) in 2015, followed by Tory Chris Galley on 13,903 votes.

Also on the ballot paper were Melanie Hurst of Ukip (1,483), Lib Dem Joan Tebbutt (2,015) and The Green Party's Steve Leyland (715).

In his victory speech, Mr Lavery said: "This isn't a surprising result, the surprise is that the Labour Party could form the next Government. Who thought that when Theresa May called an election on party political grounds?"

He said that Jeremy Corbyn had come up with a 'fantastic manifesto', while thanking everyone involved in tonight's count and his campaign team as well as 'all those who have taken part in the democratic process'.

The turnout in the Wansbeck constituency was 68.4 per cent, compared to 63.6 per cent in 2015.