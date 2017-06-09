ELECTION 2017: Results from the Hexham constituency

There was only ever going to be one winner in the Hexham constituency as Conservative Guy Opperman secured a huge 24,996 votes (54 per cent).

The Tory, who fully recovered from a brain tumour following diagnosis in 2011, was up on 2015 when he received 22,834 votes. He was followed by Labour's Stephen Powers with 15,760 votes, while also on the ballot paper were Stuart Miles of Ukip (930), Lib Dem Fiona Hall (3,285) and The Green Party's Wesley Foot (1,253).

In his victory speech, Mr Opperman said: "I would like to thank the people of Hexham for giving me the honour of representing them." He added: "In this difficult times, it is democracy and freedom which unite us." He also revealed that he got married last Friday and thanked his new wife for the fact they hadn't had a honeymoon.

The turnout in the Hexham constituency was 75.1 per cent, compared to a 71.5 per cent in 2015.