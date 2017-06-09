ELECTION 2017: Results from the Blyth Valley constituency

Labour veteran Ronnie Campbell has once again secured victory in the Blyth Valley constituency, winning a massive 55.9 per cent of the vote.

The ex-miner secured 23,770 votes, compared to 17,813 (46.3 per cent) in 2015. He was well ahead of Conservative candidate Ian Levy (15,855), Lib Dem Jeff Reid (1,947) and The Green Party's Dawn Furness (918).

Reacting to his victory, Mr Campbell thanked the election staff, the police, his campaign team and voters before turning his attention to the national picture, saying that Theresa May had called this election to try to destroy the Labour Party, but she reckoned without people being tired of seven years of austerity. He was optimistic about Labour's chances nationally, but said: "Let's not count our chickens until they're hatched."

The turnout in the Blyth Valley constituency yesterday was 67.1 per cent, compared to 60.1 per cent in 2015.