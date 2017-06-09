ELECTION 2017: Results from the Berwick constituency

Conservative Anne-Marie Trevelyan has held onto her Berwick constituency seat, which she first won in 2015, with a higher share of the vote than last time.

The Tory won 22,145 votes (52 per cent) this time round, compared to 16,603 (41.4 per cent) in 2015, with Labour's Scott Dickinson (10.364) beating Lib Dem Julie Pörksen into third on 8,916 votes. Thomas Stewart, for The Green Party, secured 787 votes.

Reacting to her victory, Mrs Trevelyan said: "It's such an honour to be re-elected as the MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed. My first two years were extraordinary, I learnt so much and I was able to really drive forward some policy issues like getting £300million investment for the A1. I want to see those projects come to fruition and I have been given the honour to crack on and go down to Westminster and make sure those happen.

"So many people on the doorsteps told me that they are voting for me, not because they're Conservative, it was all political colours, because they wanted to make sure the Brexit deal went through robustly. So I will be going back down to Westminster and making sure that in whatever form the new Government takes that Brexit voice is clearly heard."

The turnout in the Berwick constituency yesterday was 71.5 per cent, compared to 69.6 per cent in 2015.