ELECTION 2017: Live blog from Northumberland

Keep up to date with all the latest news from the election here, as it happens.

We will be at the leisure centre in Blyth, where all four Northumberland constituencies – Berwick, Blyth Valley, Hexham and Wansbeck – will be counted.

This blog will be updated throughout the night, with predictions, pictures, results and reactions.

2pm: Northumberland County Council is reminding residents who are eligible to vote at its at 228 polling stations across the county, which are open until 10pm.

Over recent weeks, polling cards have been sent to residents through the post informing them of their elector number and their local polling station. While it is helpful if the card is brought along when residents vote, it is not essential, so if you’ve mislaid it, you can still vote, as long as you are registered and eligible.

If you are unsure where your local polling station is you can log on to www.northumberland.gov.uk and type your home postcode into the My Place box on the top right hand side of the home page. This will bring up details of your nearest polling station.

Will Booth, elections manager at Northumberland County Council, said: “By casting your vote, you will be helping to decide how the UK is run. Voting enables you to help decide who represents your local area in parliament and it is their job to raise local issues and support you as much as they can.”