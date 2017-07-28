Elderly woman ‘critical’ after being hit by van

Have your say

An elderly woman was seriously injured after being hit by a van earlier today.

The 78-year-old was crossing Hartford Road in Bedlington when she was hit by a Ford Transit tipper van towing a trailer.

The woman was taken to the RVI with suspected serious head and leg injuries. Her condition is described as critical but stable.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at 10.07am. The road was closed for two hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 270 of 28/07/17