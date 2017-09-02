Eight eye-catching sculptures on display

A series of eight larger-than-life willow sculptures have taken up residence on points around the Lindisfarne Nature Trail.

The models were created by willow sculptor Anna Turnbull, with help from 40 volunteers with the Heritage Lottery-funded Peregrini Lindisfarne Landscape Partnership project.

The sculptures depict key species of the Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve, managed by Natural England, and include brent geese in flight; a short-eared owl; and a flowering Lindisfarne helleborine orchid.

The Lindisfarne Nature Trail follows a circular route of approximately three miles from the Window on the Wild building on the road to Lindisfarne Castle, east of Holy Island village.

The sculptures will be in situ until the end of the summer season, after which they will be taken down for winter storage at Lindisfarne National Nature Reserve’s headquarters at Beal. They will be re-erected in spring 2018.

A sculpture trail guide with information about each species featured will soon be available from www.per egrinilindisfarne.org.uk

News of the sculptures was announced in the latest edition of Coastal Views, the newsletter of the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Other information included details about the Great British Beach Clean, taking place from September 15 to 18.

In north Northumberland, organised cleans will be held at Beadnell Bay; Bamburgh; and Alnmouth. For more information, visit www.mcsuk.org and click on the Clean Beaches tab.

The newsletter also contains details about the Northumberland Coast AONB Annual Forum, at Bamburgh Pavilion, on September 29. To register, visit northumber landcoast_aonb.eventbrite.co.uk