Efforts to reopen key facility in Seahouses

Work is planned with the aim of reopening the Seahouses Tourist Information Centre by the bank-holiday weekend later this month.

The building which houses the key facility in the seaside village had to be closed back in March due to health and safety concerns, which the chairman of the North Northumberland Tourism Association, Jeff Sutheran, described as ‘very distressing’ and ‘not a great signal to send’.

It followed an inspection by building officers which found defects that lead to significant health and safety risks and they recommended that the building should be closed.

Since then, despite efforts to find an alternative location, there has been no progress, while North Sunderland Parish Council has repeatedly raised concerns, highlighting the need for a tourist information centre during the peak visitor season and the suitability of the current building in the village’s main car park.

Now, work is to take place after ward councillor Guy Renner-Thompson called on the leader of the county council and the cabinet members for leisure and local services to release funding.

The building needs new bespoke windows and, assuming everything goes to schedule, materials will be delivered on site on Monday and the contractor has confirmed all work will be complete by next Friday, August 25.

Coun Renner-Thompson said: “We examined other locations in Seahouses, but nowhere could match the current location for accessibility and footfall.”