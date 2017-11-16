WATCH: St Paul's RC Primary School, Alnwick

Here's a video of the new starters at St Paul's RC Primary School, Alnwick, singing a song.

Our photographer Jane Coltman is visiting schools in north Northumberland to take pictures of the pupils who started their school journeys in September.

The new reception class pupils at St Paul's RC Primary School in Alnwick. Picture by Jane Coltman

There are more photos of the new children at St Paul's in this week's Gazette.

You can buy copies of the photos by scrolling to the bottom of the page and clicking on the Buy a Photo link.