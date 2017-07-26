Have your say

Swansfield Park Primary School in Alnwick has been celebrating talents with its first Summer Showcase.

From sewing to singing, baking to bobbing with Bieber, miniature gardens to good old gags, it’s all been on display.

The culmination of the event was the Swansfield’s Got Talent final, judged by Cramlington Rockets legend, Danny ‘Bear’ Gilroy. Comedy genius Scotty Connelly (Jacob Scott) was crowned the winner of 2017.