New team at village school

It is all change at Embleton Vincent Edwards C of E Primary School, with the appointment in recent weeks of new headteacher Nicola Threlfall and class teacher Ann Popay.

Chairman of governors, Professor Sir Alan Craft, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nicola and Ann to the team.

“Embleton Vincent Edwards is going from strength to strength – we will have our biggest intake for a number of years into school in September, increasing the school size by 40 per cent, and will also be providing both 30 hours per week of nursery education and wraparound care for children, allowing them to be looked after in school from 7.45am until 5.30pm.

“Last year, the school fought off a closure bid and I am delighted that the school is now increasing in size and that we have a strong team to take the school forward.”