GCSE RESULTS: James Calvert Spence College, Amble

Staff at Amble’s James Calvert Spence College (JCSC) are ‘exceptionally proud of all their students’, after the hard-working pupils achieved a decent set of GCSE results.

This was the first year that maths and English have been graded numerically (1 to 9), with 9 being the highest.

Ryan Jones holds his number nine balloon after achieving the grade in maths. Picture by Andrew Mounsey

So there was much delight when two JCSC pupils found out that they had achieved Grade 9 results.

Charlotte Patterson said she was really excited and ‘couldn’t believe it’ after achieving her Grade 9 in English literature, along with an 8 in maths; a 7 in English language; and A*s in chemistry; biology; physics; and geography.

She added: “I’m in awe, I just can’t believe it, I was really nervous, but I’m just so relieved.”

She goes on to study maths, chemistry and biology in sixth-form at JCSC in September.

Alex Rutherford (left) and Robyn Scott (right). Picture by Andrew Mounsey

The second to achieve a Grade 9 was Ryan Jones, who earned his in maths.

He said: “I’m ecstatic. I just want to thank my teachers for helping us through the course because it’s been a tough year with the new specification. I was feeling very nervous this morning, but it’s turned out okay – well, better than okay.”

Ryan also achieved A*s in physics, chemistry, biology and computer science, and will take maths, physics and chemistry at JCSC’s sixth-form.

There were other impressive results, alongside Charlotte and Ryan.

Chloe Cannon said she was feeling very nervous coming into school this morning to collect her results, but she was pleased she did well in most things.

Chloe achieved A*s in chemistry and physics; As in RE; biology; French; and DT; and a Grade 8 in maths.

She said: “I feel very relieved and excited to get onto the courses I want to do.”

Chloe will go on to study chemistry, physics and maths in JCSC’s sixth-form.

Robyn Scott and Alex Rutherford were all smiles and very relieved once they’d learned of their results.

Robyn said she was buzzing that she passed, after achieving a Grade 5 in English language, a 6 in English literature and B grades for her other subjects.

She described herself as feeling nervous to come in to school this morning to collect her results.

“Out of all of them I thought maths I was definitely going to fail, but I’m so relieved I passed,” she added.

Alex said she felt amazing after doing well in English literature and biology and securing Bs in chemistry,p hysics, geography, history and RE.

She added: “I’m definitely relaxed, I’m just so happy I passed maths.”

Both girls are staying on in sixth-form at JCSC. Robyn was currently unsure about which subjects she wants to take, but thinks she’s going to study geography, French and IT, while Alex is hoping to study physics, biology and geography.

Following the results, a statement from JCSC said: ‘With new-style GCSEs in maths and English, JCSC is delighted to report further improvements in overall Key Stage Four performance.

‘There has been a 10 percentage point improvement in those achieving five good GCSEs, including English and maths, compared to figures in 2016. Those achieving good Ebacc qualifications has risen by 12 percentage points over the same period.

‘We are exceptionally proud of the performance of all our students including Chloe Cannon; Ryan Dunn; Ryan Jones; Charlotte Patterson; and Jasmine Tyson.

‘We are immensely proud of Katie Wilson and Cain Douglas who made spectacular progress from Key Stage Two to Key Stage Four.

‘The school’s progress figures overall remain pleasing.

‘We would like to congratulate our students for their hard work and thank their parents for their support over the years. We are also most indebted to our dedicated and hard-working staff.

‘A great day all round for our students, the school and the Amble community.’