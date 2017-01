Pupils at St Michael’s CE Primary School in Alnwick took part in a live lesson last week as part of Radio 2’s 500-word short-story competition.

Years 3, 4 and 5 took part in what is the largest children’s writing contest in the world.

Headteacher Gavin Johnston said: “The children had great fun taking part in the 500 Words lesson and by being inspired to write from a range of children’s celebrities.

“Following on from this, the children are now writing their stories to be entered.”