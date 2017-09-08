Edinburgh Fringe joy for talented actress

A talented Hadston actress is starring in a new comedy, which has just won a prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe award and is heading to London.

Lindsay Manion plays one of the lead roles in Colla Voce Theatre company’s show, Buried: A New Musical; a dark comedy about two serial killers who meet through an online dating service.

Lindsay Manion and Sebastian Belli.

The 20-year-old has just returned from a spell at the Edinburgh Fringe, where the production received rave reviews and pulled in sell-out audiences.

And to put the icing on the cake, it fended off competition from 18 other shows to win the National Student Drama Festival Edinburgh Award 2017.

As a result, Buried will now enjoy a run at the Pleasance Theatre, in London.

And Lindsay, a former pupil of Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School, is delighted with how the production has gone – especially as it was her first time performing at the Fringe, which ran during August and is described as ‘the world’s greatest platform for creative freedom’.

She said: “I feel so lucky that I was able to perform at the Fringe. It was a dream and it surpassed my expectations.

“It was so much fun. We were really lucky that we got a really good audience every day, which made performing really nice and easy.

“I knew we were shortlisted for the award, which did add a bit of extra pressure, but we all really enjoyed the show and we all wanted it to do well.

“I can’t wait to perform in London. It will be amazing and I am really happy to be doing this. The show deserves to be seen.”

Lindsay auditioned for a part in Buried while she was down in Sheffield – where she studies English literature at university.

And she admits that she fell in love with the show from the outset.

She said: “I had a good feeling about it. Before I auditioned, I heard snippets of the songs and I was really impressed with it and I feel so proud to be involved in the show.”

The production, written by Tom Williams and Cordelia O’Driscoll, is a classic love story in which two people form a special bond after meeting through an online dating service – except they’re both secretly serial killers with a history of murdering their dates.

Williams and O’Driscoll’s dark, new piece of comedic musical theatre explores a different perspective on love and relationships, with a particularly sinister spin.

Lindsay plays Rose, one of the serial killers. She said: “It is a great part to play. I really enjoyed it, it was so much fun.”

Having experienced the thrill of the Fringe, Lindsay is determined to turn acting from a hobby into a career, and is considering going to drama school after she finishes her degree at the University of Sheffield.

Thanks to Buried, Lindsay’s CV will boast performances in Edinburgh and London, but her passion for acting developed closer to home, where she was a member of Alnwick Youth Theatre and starred in numerous Duchess’s Community High School shows, such as playing Rizzo in Grease.

She said: “Being part of the Youth Theatre and the High School shows was integral and I owe them a lot; it helped me fall in love with the theatre.”