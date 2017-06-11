East Chevington Parish Council round-up

A housing association has come under fire for the way it is handling its grass-cutting responsibilities, with the current situation branded disgusting.

Coun Thelma Morse criticised the appearance of certain areas of Hadston, claiming Karbon Homes is neglecting its maintenance duties.

She said: “The grass cutting is disgusting. I have had numerous complaints about it. It is a mess and it needs sorting.”

Council chairman Anthony Reay agreed, saying: “Karbon Homes is not doing its bit and it is outrageous.”

Karbon Homes is the new name for merged landlords Isos Housing, Cestria Community Housing and Derwentside Homes.

A spokesman said: “Our contractors Ground Control are scheduled to cut the grass around Hadston on average twice each month from April each year.

“We will follow up with Ground Control to ensure the standard of grass cutting is improved.”

• Terry Clark, the recently-elected county councillor for the Amble ward, introduced himself to members. He said that he hopes to hold his first surgery next month or early in August. He told the council that he wants to serve the people in his division to the best of his abilities and is honoured to be elected into the role.

• The parish council has agreed to pay just over £1,500 for a fence to be erected to make safe the community pond in Hadston. A 200-metre-long wooden fence will be installed, with work due to start next week. The local authority wants to speak to Northumbrian Water about drainage at the site.

• Coun Ann Elliott raised her concerns about the relocation of a street light along Woodside Crescent, Hadston. She said: “The light has been moved and it is now dangerous; it is pitch black. Council chairman Anthony Reay said: “We are liaising with the county council and are waiting a response.”

• Members want to install parish-council-emblazoned boards around the football field at Red Row Welfare to promote the fact that it paid for fencing around the pitch.

• The next parish council meeting is on Monday, July 3, at 5pm, at Hadston House.