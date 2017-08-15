Earning and learning in the beauty of Kielder

Six young people will earn as they learn in one of the most beautiful parts of the country after joining Northumbrian Water’s team at Kielder Water & Forest Park.

The group has taken up sponsored placements with Northumbrian Water, as they follow apprenticeship programmes through Gateshead College.

Half of the group – Victoria Grundy, Ryan Welton and Harry Ross Mellars – have taken on the roles of apprentice rangers, helping to look after the natural environment and wildlife, while Alex Proud and Ben Pickett will work as maintenance apprentices.

The sixth, Ryan Gardner, has joined the team as an apprentice in the Guest Services team, helping to deliver the highest possible standards in visitor experience.