Duke of Edinburgh success for air cadets

Air cadets from Durham/Northumberland Wing have won the prestigious Sir Roger Austin Millenium Sword for their outstanding achievements in the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award.

Cadets from across the North East gained an incredible 235 awards last year, including 36 in Northumberland, making them the most improved Wing within the Air Training Corps, as well as having the highest number of bronze and silver awards of any Wing across the whole UK.

The Sword was presented to the Wing’s DofE award officer, Squadron Leader Liz Green, by the Commanding Officer, Wing Commander David Harris.